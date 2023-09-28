Advocacy Excellence Award Recipients Named By Women And Drones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kenji Sugahara and Vic Moss to be honored during October ceremony

- Sharon Rossmark, Women and Drones Founder and CEOCHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Women and Drones is pleased to announce that Kenji Sugahara and Vic Moss have been selected as the recipients of the 2023 Advocacy Excellence Award for their outstanding work on behalf of drone service providers. This award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing the drone industry and promoting its benefits to society.Sugahara and Moss have demonstrated unwavering dedication and commitment to the promotion of drone service providers through their organization, the Drone Service Providers Alliance (DSPA). Their advocacy efforts have been instrumental in raising awareness of the positive impact made by drone service providers, addressing regulatory challenges, and fostering public trust and acceptance of drones.As the CEO and President of DSPA, Kenji Sugahara has played a crucial role in shaping drone policy and has served as a leading expert in drone regulations. With over ten years of experience in the industry, he has worked with major brand names such as Ford, ABC, and Disney. Sugahara's expertise and leadership have been invaluable in key initiatives such as the FAA Remote ID and Tracking Aviation Rulemaking Committee and the Beyond Visual Line of Sight Aviation Rulemaking Committee. He was also appointed to the Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee, where he has made significant contributions as a Citizen UAS Operator.Vic Moss, owner of Moss Photography, has also made substantial contributions as a Remote Pilot and advocate for the Commercial sUAS industry. With a focus on the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industries, Moss has been at the forefront of utilizing drones for image capture. His involvement as COO of DSPA further exemplies his dedication to advancing the drone industry. He is also a nationally known drone educator and serves as Treasurer for the AUVSI Rocky Mountain Chapter, showcasing his commitment to promoting knowledge and engagement within the drone community. Vic also serves on the Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee alongside Kenji as a Citizen UAS Operator.“The Advocacy Excellence Award serves as a testament to the instrumental role that Kenji Sugahara and Vic Moss have played in advancing the drone industry and promoting the benefits of drone service providers” says Women and Drones Founder and CEO Sharon Rossmark.“Their dedication and advocacy efforts have undoubtedly contributed to the growth and positive impact of drones on society.”Both men will be honored at the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards ceremony, which will take place on the evening of Wednesday, October 25th at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. The ceremony will celebrate their exceptional advocacy work and recognize their leadership, vision, and passion for the drone industry.About the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards:Since 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry. Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation. The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the emerging aviation industry closer to gender parity. The company awards acknowledge organizations that in their pursuit of excellence, have a culture of inclusiveness where women are engaged in key roles leadership positions of the organizatio

