Bloomberg Showcases Veyond Metaverse: The Future Of Digital Surgery Begins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Su during a digital surgery

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As the digital frontier of surgical technology continues to evolve, Veyond Metaverse is garnering significant attention. Recently, it was highlighted in a Bloomberg report , coming on the heels of an in-depth exploration by USA Today . Both pieces emphasize Veyond Metaverse's pioneering use of Extended Reality to transform surgical care.Bloomberg's coverage underscores not just Veyond Metaverse's technological prowess but also solidifies its dedication to closing the gap in global healthcare services.“In a recent instance of Veyond Metaverse's groundbreaking initiatives, Aung Khant, a patient who experienced the benefits of digital surgery, expressed immense gratitude, 'Having a proficient doctor from Yangon and a world-renowned surgeon from Paris overseeing my surgery brought unparalleled comfort and confidence.' His sentiment, echoed by his family and community, highlights the profound human impact of Veyond Metaverse's initiative, promising a future of enhanced healthcare access and quality in the region.”Key achievements propelling Veyond Metaverse's prominence include the groundbreaking launch of Veyond ConnectTM, marking the realization of the world's first digital surgery on September 13, 2023, and being honored with renowned accolades such as the 2023 AIXR and HLTH Digital Hub awards. Beyond mere innovation, these milestones symbolize Veyond Metaverse's passionate drive to address worldwide healthcare disparities, emphasizing its ethos of democratizing access to top-tier medical care.The alarming statistics from The Lancet Commission on Global Surgery, which reveal that almost five billion individuals globally are bereft of vital surgical care, highlights the urgent demand for path-breaking solutions. In this backdrop, Veyond Metaverse's 'Veyond ConnectTM' emerges not just as a tech marvel but a lighthouse signaling hope and promise for these multitudes, envisaging a world where surgical care knows no geographical boundaries.Immediate Impact: The Vision ManifestsVeyond Metaverse's recent collaborations, especially the notable partnership with Premier Link, a forerunner in Myanmar's healthcare sector, are set to dynamically alter the healthcare tapestry in the region. Ambitious plans are underway to roll out a broad spectrum of digital clinics across Myanmar, with an expansive vision to further this reach into Southeast Asia. Marrying 'Veyond ConnectTM's' prowess with local medical acumen, these avant-garde clinics promise unmatched surgical consultations and treatments, even to areas once deemed inaccessible, echoing Veyond Metaverse's pledge to universal premium healthcare.Dr. Su Myat Maw of Shwe La Min Hospital in Yangon expressed her amazement, "The virtual collaboration felt palpably real, as though the assisting surgeons stood right beside me. The Extended Reality system offers an unparalleled immersion and efficiency that traditional practices simply cannot rival."Adam Choe and Dr. Joon Chung, CoFounders, reflecting on the journey and the path ahead, remarked, "Our successful execution of digital surgery, connecting surgeons separated by thousands of kilometers, is only the beginning. Veyond ConnectTM is not just a technological leap into the future but our commitment to redefining surgical care. With this momentum, we're poised to broaden its applications throughout 2023 and beyond, ensuring that no region remains excluded from world-class surgical expertise."With its technological prowess and strategic collaborations, Veyond Metaverse is spearheading a novel healthcare paradigm, underlining the belief that premium care is a universal entitlement, not a luxury.

Adam Choe

Veyond Metaverse

