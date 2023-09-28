Woman Owned Iconic Dallas Food Retailer And Caterer Sells Ten Millionth Cookie Dough Ball

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Festive Kitchen, The Cookie Dough Capital of Texas ®, Begins "Ten Millionth" Celebration October 1, 2023.

- Sandy Korem, founder and CEODALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Established in 1991 by a former nurse baking brownies for a hamburger joint, The Festive Kitchen , has mushroomed into a resilient, high volume, innovative woman-owned Texas corporation specializing in premium unprocessed handcrafted food. With four staffed commercial food manufacturing permitted kitchens, including one that is MSA inspected, the company continues to maximized its iconic Dallas brand for catered events, food manufacturing, and its proprietary food shops.Recognizing that most women, regardless of their baking skills, wanted the convenience of being able to bake a warm homemade cookie day or night, Sandy Korem, the founder of The Festive Kitchen, began creating batch after batch of cookie dough until the Festive dough recipe was perfected.Now, millions of dough balls later, a generation of Dallas kids have grown up eating Festive Kitchen's cookies baked in their Mom's kitchen. As the cookies are shared from one generation to the next, new chapters of memories are created.If only Festive cookie dough could talk! It would tell stories of: birthdays, lunch boxes, after school snacks, weddings, NCAA training camps, luncheons, memorials, showers, gift boxes, family and friends.The Festive Kitchen will begin its month long "10 Millionth Dough Ball" celebration at all three Dallas area Festive Food Shops on October 1st, with the launch of what else??!! A new cookie dough flavor! Throughout the month of October, Festive customers will be appreciated with gifts, drawings, and a special celebratory brunch.Festive Kitchen cookie dough is sold in Texas Central Market stores state-wide and other Dallas area food shops: Jimmy's Italian Food Store , Foxtrot, Cox Farms, Georgia's Market and online at DashMart.

