Cross-Border Road Transport Market Strategic Analysis To Understand The Competitive Outlook Of 55 Market

Cross-Border Road Transport Market by Service Type , End Use , and Platform : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Cross border transportation refers to flow of freights across international borders. Supply and demand scenario for cross border trucking is high as there are many cross-border road transporters that provide these facilities and the number of goods moved across the border rises every year. Increase in volume of trade in goods and diversity of sources and destinations have increased importance of cross border transportation as an essential element in supporting the global economy. Customs clearance is an essential process in freight transportation across borders. Integrated logistics with customs clearance and value-added services (such as storage and packaging) is a key differentiating factor for logistics companies.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which led to massive slowdown of cross border transport activities across the globe. Due to closure of national and international borders, movement of freight carriers has ceased and the cross-border transportation industry has reported a decline in business. The most common reasons for decline in growth are movement restrictions, border controls and closures, and health checks These closures of national and international borders have led to decline in business of the cross border transport industry, which has caused flow of freight carriers to stop.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

.High economic growth and increased disposable income contribute toward the cross-border road transport market growth.

.Strict rules and regulation of different countries hampers growth of the market. Moreover, border ports are open for customs clearance 24 hours a day, but for dangerous goods such as chemicals and other hazardous material customs clearance is only carried out during business hours. This hampers the market growth for cross border transport.

.Rapid urbanization is expected to drive demand for consumer goods and this growing demand provides opportunities for cross border transport companies to expand their activities in other countries through online channels, thereby facilitating cross-border trade of goods.

The cross border transport market trends are as follows:

High economic growth

As transaction volume of retail products, petroleum, and chemical products is expected to increase, demand for freight transportation by cross border is expected to drive the market growth. However, there are many obstacles to cross-border road transport such as rules and regulations of different countries. Products such as vegetables & fruits, electronics, fish, natural rubber, food, retail products, oil & chemicals, and industrial machines are some of the main products that drive demand for cross-border transport services. However, infrastructure of various borders such as the India-Myanmar border post at Moreh is still inadequate. Hence, such factors hamper growth of the market.

Key Market Players

.Ceva Logistics

.DHL, DSV

.Nippon Express

.DB Schenker

.Kuehne + Nagel

.P&O Ferrymasters

.Yusen Logistics

.Hitachi Transport System

.XPO Logistics.

