Stocks In Play

9/28/2023 - 9:54 AM EST - Canada Goose Holdings Inc. : Today announced the appointments of Gary Saage, former Group Chief Financial Officer, Richemont, and Jennifer Davis, Partner, Bain Capital Private Equity, to the Canada Goose Board of Directors, effective immediately. Jennifer will replace Josh Bekenstein, who has made the decision to resign from the Board. Gary will also join the Audit Committee. At the same time, Canada Goose announced that Marjan Anwar Khan will join the company as Chief Technology Officer. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares T.GOOS are trading down $0.06 at $19.69.

