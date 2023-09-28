(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Jaguar Heralds Deal with GLAAM, Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ: JGGC) shares hesitated Thursday, as the company, GLAAM, Co., Ltd., a leading designer and manufacturer of architectural media glass, and Captivision Inc. announced that their previously announced business combination was approved by Jaguar Global's shareholders during its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on September 27th.

Over 79% of the votes cast at the Extraordinary General Meeting were in favor of approving the business combination. Jaguar Global shareholders also voted to approve all other proposals presented during the Extraordinary General Meeting. The complete official results of the vote will be included in a current report on Form 8-K, which will be filed by Jaguar Global with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a result of the business combination, GLAAM and Jaguar Global shareholders will exchange their shares for shares in a new combined company that is named“Captivision Inc.” Captivision's ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the proposed ticker symbols“CAPT” and“CAPTW,” respectively.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a partnership between Jaguar Growth Partners, a global investor in growth companies, and Hennessy Capital Group, an alternative asset manager for innovative technology companies

JGGC shares dipped 25 cents, or 4.7%, to $5.05.

