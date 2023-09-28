(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Bloomingdale's Kicks off Pink Campaign

Macy's (NYSE:M) shares squeezed up Thursday, on word its Bloomingdale arm today unveiled its AQUA x Kerri Rosenthal, a special collection that serves as an addition to its annual Pink Campaign. The continuation of the retailer's Give Pink, Get More initiative reinforces its long standing commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness. Over the past 18 years, Bloomingdale's has raised over $17 million for both the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and the Tutu Project.

The 46- piece AQUA x Kerri Rosenthal collection consists of a range of women's and girl's ready-to-wear, seasonal accessories, and home goods inspired by a painting Kerri created exclusively for Bloomingdale's in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. Kerri's daughter, Ali was diagnosed with breast cancer in the fall of 2022, making this collaboration and her personal connection to the cause even more special and sentimental.

Now through the end of October, Bloomingdale's will donate 10% of the purchase price of each piece of the collection to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (up to $25k). The original artwork, featuring the artist's signature whimsy mood boosting prints, stripes, hearts, and more, will also be up for auction online through 10/12 to benefit Pink Aid.

"After the success of the previous Kerri Rosenthal collection, we are thrilled to be partnering with Kerri on another collaboration with such a meaningful connection," said Frank Berman, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Bloomingdale's.

M shares gained 13 cents, or 1.2%, to $11.08.

