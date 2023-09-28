Heart Of Hope Gala Celebrates Two Decades Of Compassion And Support By Hands Of The Carpenter

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Denver, Colorado Sep 28, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

The monumental 20-year journey of Hands of The Carpenter will be celebrated at the Heart of Hope Gala. This event, scheduled for October 6, 6-9 p.m. at the historic Mile High Station, not only reflects upon Hands' two decades of service but also casts a vision for its bright future. From its inception in Golden to its expansion into Aurora in 2022, Hands of The Carpenter has consistently been a source of hope, offering transformative automotive services that impact the lives of single mothers and their children in the community.

The Heart of Hope Gala offers attendees an immersive experience that goes beyond the ordinary. Guests will have the chance to:

- Dine: Relish in a gourmet dinner showcasing a symphony of flavors.

- Bid: Dive into a thrilling world of live and silent auctions, with items ranging from global excursions and luxury cruises to exclusive VIP experiences. Leading the live auction will be the renowned Halie Behr, celebrated auctioneer and“Fundaneer.”

- Connect: Engage with the inspiring clients of Hands of The Carpenter

- Witness: Experience a single mom receiving the keys to her new car.

In the words of CEO Dan Georgopolus, "Over these two decades, Hands hasn't just fixed cars; it's mended spirits and fueled dreams. Each turn of a wrench is a step towards a brighter future for the women Hands serves."

Hands are humbled by the unwavering support of its sponsors, including Ackerman Engineering and Phil Long Ford of Denver. Their generosity amplifies the mission, enabling Hands to reach out and touch more lives every day.

Be a part of an evening that promises to inspire, move, and energize. At the Heart of Hope Gala, attendees are not just celebrating Hands' journey; they're looking forward to the road ahead.

*For sponsorship opportunities or donations, please visit the Hands' website or contact Daniel Mondragon at .

About Hands of The Carpenter:

Founded 20 years ago, Hands of The Carpenter has been an enduring pillar of support for single women with dependent children, guiding them towards economic self-sufficiency through vital automobile services.