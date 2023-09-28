Kamran Nabizade Elected President Of Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation hosted an extraordinary
general meeting on September 28.
The event, held in the administrative building of the Youth and
Sports Ministry, started with the playing of the Azerbaijani
National Anthem, Azernews reports.
The memory of the martyrs, who lost their lives for Azerbaijan`s
freedom, was commemorated with a minute of silence.
First, the Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov greeted the
participants of the conference and wished them success.
A report on the activities of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting
Federation was heard, opinions and suggestions were voiced.
Additions and changes to the Charter of the Federation were also
adopted by voting. One of them was changing the name of the
Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation. It was decided to officially
name the Institution Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation.
Then new elections were held for the leadership of the
federation. Director General of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation
Kamran Nabizade was elected the new president of the federation.
Firdovsi Umudov and Mirsamed Movsumzade were also elected as
vice-presidents of the federation at the meeting.
President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Kamran
Nabizade spoke about the future activities and future plans of the
organization.
At the end of the event, the Vice-President of the National
Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade made a speech and wished
success to the newly elected leadership of the federation.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107159246
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.