Former Georgian Deputy Prime Minister Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Member of Board of
Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Eka Tkeshelashvili
has sent a letter of congratulation to President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
Dear Mr. President,
I take this opportunity to congratulate you on the historic
achievement of reuniting your beautiful country. Azerbaijan
suffered for far too long from illegal occupation, for far too long
hundreds of thousands of citizens of Azerbaijan could not return to
their homes. Reunification of Azerbaijan restores historic
justice.
It is remarkable that at a time of global unrest, due to your
strategic leadership and commitment, Azerbaijan managed to set the
precedent that sovereignty and territorial integrity can be
defended, and that occupations and conflicts can be resolved
bringing back trust in security and prosperity to communities that
were deprived of their fundamental rights.
It is particularly important to highlight that throughout all
the years of hardship inflicted upon Azerbaijan due to occupation,
you have always found it possible to extend assistance and stand by
strategic partners and brotherly nations like Georgia and Ukraine
at a time of crisis when your assistance was needed the most.
It is an honor to observe how your vision of united Azerbaijan,
ensuring security and economic prosperity to all its citizens,
setting an example of successful multicultural and multiethnic
society, and contributing to regional and global security is being
with such success.
I wish you success in all your endeavors, please accept
assurances of highest respect and consideration,
Eka Tkeshelashvili
Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia (2010-2012)
Member of Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International
Center
