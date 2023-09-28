Uzbek-Turkish Strategic Planning Group Holds Meeting, Several Documents Signed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 28. A regular
session of the Uzbek-Turkish strategic planning group has been
held, as the two countries are setting the stage for enhanced
economic cooperation,Trend reports.
Within the session, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov
and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan held
talks.
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the parties summed
up the achievements, as well as outlined short-term and long-term
goals for the mutually beneficial cooperation.
"We reviewed the schedule of upcoming events of the highest
order, issues of expanding the legal framework of our relations,
the implementation of all agreements reached between President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip
Erdogan," Bakhtiyor Saidov said.
As a result of the meeting, a cooperation plan was signed
between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Türkiye
for 2024-2025 and a Memorandum of Understanding between the
Diplomatic Academy of the University of World Economy and Diplomacy
of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and the Diplomatic
Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye.
