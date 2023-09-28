Azerbaijan To Organize Initial Registration Of Karabakh Armenian Residents

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. For the primary registration of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, local reception of applications will be organized, Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration said, Trend reports.

In order to ensure sustainable reintegration of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region into the country's society, the working group on resolving social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructural issues in the Karabakh region has been given instructions related to the establishment of the legal status of these persons.

Within the framework of this activity, at the first stage, it is planned to register Armenian residents residing in the Karabakh economic region.

Reception of applications and registration process will be carried out electronically by the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan through a special portal created for this purpose, ensuring maximum convenience of applicants and accessibility of information.