Azerbaijan Auctions Development Of Its Mineral Deposits

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Auction
Organization Center of the State Service for Property Affairs of
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy together with the State Agency for
Subsoil Use of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan held an auction for commissioning of mineral deposits,
Trend reports.
According to the data, Chovdar in Dashkesan district (7
hectares), Yukhari Salahli (22 hectares) in Agstafa, Ashagi
Zayamchay (2 hectares) in Tovuz, Ashagi Zayamchay in Shamkir (4
hectares), South-West flank of Gilgilchay in Shabran (18 hectares),
South-West flank of Gilgilchay and "Gilgilchay III" (2 ha) in
Siyazan, "Kurmukchay" (18 ha) in Gakh, "Shahgaya" (3.7 ha) and
"Shongar" (7 ha) in Garadagh, "Soylan" (0.8 ha) in Terter,
"Bilistan II" (3.1 ha) in Ismayilli and "Turanchay III" (4 ha) in
Gabala were put into exploitation, following the auction.
Investors' activity was observed at the auction. Thus, the offer
for developing the sand and gravel deposit "Turanchay III"
increased from 8,000 manat ($4,705) to 15,000 manat ($8,823).
The Chovdar ceramic raw materials deposit was eventually
auctioned for development for 121,090 manat ($71,229), while its
starting price was 118,382 manat ($69,636).
MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107159238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.