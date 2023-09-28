Times Internet Acquires BCCI Broadcast Rights For U.S., Canada, Middle East/North Africa, And Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 28, 2023: Times Internet expands its leading cricket distribution positions in North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia regions by acquiring the exclusive rights to broadcast India\'s home bilateral series from September 2023 through March 2028.



In North America, Willow TV\'s position across the United States and Canada will be further strengthened. Alongside the BCCI rights, Willow also distributes more than 10 other boards and tournaments, making Willow the leading cricket destination in North America.



In the Middle East, Times Internet has developed a strong position, now holding the rights to distribute the IPL alongside the BCCI rights, giving any cricket fan a year-round calendar of the highest quality cricket offerings in the region. Times partnered with Noon, Etisalat, and Cricbuzz to distribute the IPL in 2023, and will look to establish its distribution partnerships in the Middle East region further.



In Southeast Asia, this is Cricbuzz\'s first rights package in the market, and the rights will be distributed on its own platforms as well as other distribution partnerships.



Commenting on the occasion, Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet: \"We are proud to partner with [PITCH or VIACOM], as well as the BCCI again. Willow TV has a longstanding position as the home of cricket in the U.S.. With our foray into the Middle East, I\'m confident that Cricbuzz and The Times of India Group will be able to bring a best-in-class consumer viewing experience to more cricket fans around the world.\"



Willow TV is the only 24x7 cricket channel available in the U.S. and offers several hundred days of live match competition each year. Willow also operates the world\'s leading portal for live Internet streaming of all Cricket events at and on the Willow TV app.



Cricbuzz is the global leader in cricket news and content. Cricbuzz offers news, live information, historical data, opinion, video and audio content on international cricket and premier T20 and domestic cricket tournaments.



Times Internet is the largest Indian internet network and the digital venture of The Times of India Group, India\'s largest media and entertainment group. Times Internet reaches over 580 million unique visitors monthly across news, entertainment, sports, local, e-commerce, classifieds, startup investments, local partnerships, and more

