Jordan's Non-Resident Ambassador To Costa Rica Presents Credentials

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) - Jordan's Ambassador to Mexico, Adly Qasim Khalidi, on Thursday presented his credentials to Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, as the Kingdom's non-resident Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Costa Rica.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.