Jordan's Ambassador To Belarus Presents Credentials To President Lukashenko

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) - Jordan's Ambassador to Russia, Khaled Abdullah Shawabkeh, on Thursday presented his credentials to Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, as the Kingdom's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus.

