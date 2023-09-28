Jordan's Ambassador To Belarus Presents Credentials To President Lukashenko

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) - Jordan's Ambassador to Russia, Khaled Abdullah Shawabkeh, on Thursday presented his credentials to Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, as the Kingdom's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus.
