Spotter And Youtube Partner In Supporting Creator Expansion To Global Audiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The partnership will support YouTube's multi-track audio platform and provide creators with resources to dub content into new languages

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotter, the company fueling the creator economy on YouTube, announces a deeper partnership with YouTube, which further supports creators' efforts to reach a global audience. The joint initiative is dedicated to YouTube's multi-language audio (MLA) platform and provides creators access to the resources needed to dub content into new languages.

Together, Spotter and YouTube are making language dubbing accessible to creators who previously lacked the necessary resources and capital to do so and are empowering them to utilize MLA to expand their reach across international audiences.

Spotter partnered with MrBeast, the most-subscribed individual creator with over 185 million subscribers on YouTube, by helping fund the translation of his videos into 13 global languages. They just worked together to add a 14th language, expanding MrBeast's reach to a larger German audience.

"When we saw the impact that foreign language dubbing had on MrBeast's channel, we knew we needed to find a way to bring that possibility to more creators," said Aaron DeBevoise, CEO and Founder of Spotter. "The largest hurdle for these creators in building a multi-audio model is often capital, which is why we're thrilled to be working with YouTube in making these growth opportunities available to a broader group within our Spotter creator community."

Spotter has also previously supported YouTube creator Airrack in converting part of his library content to Spanish and Portuguese.

About Spotter

Spotter empowers top YouTube creators to accelerate their business and unleash their full creative potential by giving them access to the capital, knowledge, and community they need to succeed at scale. As the top provider of creator-friendly growth capital, Spotter tailors investments to meet the unique needs of each creator the company partners with, giving them the freedom to create without compromise.

Creators are then free to reinvest those funds however they choose, from hiring a team, to building their own production studios, and everything in between, all while maintaining total control over their catalogs, their channels, and their future earnings. In addition to funding, Spotter provides creators with in-depth data insights into the performance of their existing content, enabling them to leverage the full value of their library, as well as the value of future uploads and how they can improve performance in the future.

Spotter has already deployed over $790 million to YouTube creators to reinvest in themselves and accelerate their growth, with plans to reach $1 billion in investment in 2023. With a premium catalog that spans over 725,000 videos, Spotter generates more than 88 billion monthly watch-time minutes, delivering a unique scaled media solution to Advertisers and Ad Agencies that is transparent, efficient, and 100% brand safe. For more information about Spotter, please visit .

