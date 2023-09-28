Culture Days Dedicates September 30 To The National Day For Truth And Reconciliation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Saturday, September 30, 2023, is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a day federally commemorated to honour the lost children and survivors of residential schools and their families. Public participation is vital to the reconciliation process, and Culture Days is committed to recognizing this important day by exclusively offering NDTR events on September 30. These offerings seek to acknowledge our shared histories and promote a better understanding of the harms done by engaging in actions that advance Truth and Reconciliation as individuals and members of our communities. With events and activities happening across Canada, there are many opportunities to observe NDTR with intention. Reconciliation is an ongoing process rooted in action, with Culture Days encouraging everyone to take the time on this and all days to acknowledge, learn, and participate. Explore the vast resources available, donate to and support important related causes and organizations, and participate in programs created and led by First Nations, Métis, and Inuit organizers. Find a selection of NDTR events happening cross-Canada below, and browse the NDTR Event Collection for many more.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with Shingwuak Kinoomaage Gamig and ITO

Sault Ste. Marie, ON Commemorate Truth & Reconciliation: Julian Taylor, Andrew McAnsh, Zoey Roy, and more

Toronto, ON National Truth and Reconciliation Day: Acknowledge, Reflect, Learn, Connect

Melfort, SK Walk for Reconciliation: Treaty 4 Timeline

Weyburn, SK Lhtako Dene Orange Shirt Day

Quesnel, BC Indigenous Culture Day

Neepawa, MB Exhibit Opening: Preserving Sacred Landscapes

Flin Flon, MB Exhibition: The Days of Augusta - Robert Keziere

Sechelt, BC



Find dedicated events , organizations, resources, and learning opportunities related to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.



In the events listing , activities marking the NDTR are highlighted in orange. Use the tags“Truth & Reconciliation” and“Indigenous” to find more events beyond September 30th that explore diverse Indigenous artists, histories, and cultures.

Visit the Culture Days National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Resource to learn how to participate meaningfully on September 30th and beyond.



Culture Days is a cross-country celebration of arts, culture, and creativity experienced locally and celebrated nationally. For the next three weeks across Canada, thousands of events and activities, whether online or in-person, are available to experience–all free of charge.

When: September 22, 2023, through October 15, 2023

Where: Free activities are available across Canada, online and in-person. Start the journey at culturedays.ca .

Create with us! #CultureDays and @culturedays on Twitter | Faceboo | Instagram

Search for Events by Region, Type or Date

Useful Links and Materials

Media & Gallery - includes hi-res, accredited pictures available for publication

News Feed | Research | Blog

Learn more about Culture Days

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mercedes Blackwood | 416.557.3361 |





Learn More





