Right To Play Raises 2.1M At 2023 Heroes Gala

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A successful evening of celebration, fundraising and awareness, the 2023 Heroes Gala brought together notable Canadians to honour three Right To Play heroes who have gone above and beyond for our movement, and raise money to protect, educate, and empower children in 15 countries to rise above adversity through the power of play.

Our 2023 honourees were President and CEO of Rogers Communications, Tony Staffieri, Olympic Bronze Medalist and Co-Founder of Project 8, Diana Matheson, and PLAY Programs participant, Lola Monague, who received the Corporate Hero, Athlete Hero, and Youth Hero Awards, respectively.

“Yesterday's Heroes Gala showed that when we come together for children, we can make a real difference,” said Susan McIsaac, CEO of Right To Play.“Every day, the children we work with face up against seemingly insurmountable odds. Poverty, conflict, environmental disasters, and discrimination – these are big problems that can limit children's potential and futures. But thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors, gala attendees, and our Right To Play community, we raised 2.1 million dollars that will help empower children to overcome these obstacles and achieve their dreams. And we couldn't have done it without the incredible inspiration and commitment of our Heroes Gala honourees, who truly embody and embrace the spirit of Right To Play.”

More than 800 government and philanthropic leaders attended this year's gala to raise funds to help children stay in school and graduate, resist exploitation, overcome prejudice, prevent disease, and heal from the trauma of war. The event was made possible thanks to the support of our Title Sponsors, Rogers and Bank of America.

The 2023 Heroes Gala featured incredible live performances from Indigenous artist Chubby Cree, Canada's first Poet Laureate of Ontario, Randell Adjei, dance troop Ballet Creole and Middle Eastern drumming and singing group, Sooriana. The evening was capped off by a playful afterparty featuring a candy bar, photobooth, dancing, a fortune teller, and games.

For more information, about Right To Play visit