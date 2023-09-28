BLACKSWAN CYBERSECURITY NAMED TO MSSP ALERT's 2023 LIST OF TOP 250 Mssps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top 250 MSSPs for 2023

Seventh-Annual List Reveals Leading MSSP, MDR, and MSP Security Companies Expect Strong Revenue Growth in 2023 vs. 2022

- Professor Mike Saylor, CEO, Blackswan CybersecurityDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Blackswan Cybersecurity ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs ( ) for 2023, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.The Top 250 MSSPs honorees were announced in a live webcast on September 14..The complete list and research report are available here:.The on-demand webcast will be available to watch here:Key findings include:.MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $56.3 million in revenue for 2023, more than double the number from our 2022 report. However, the 2023 Top 250 reported 2022 revenues averaged $47 million..Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 37 different countries..Profits: 87% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2023..Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 23% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 1% are reevaluating their SOC strategies..Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2023 include phishing (95%), vulnerability exploits (91%) and ransomware (86%)..Cybersecurity Solutions: Larger MSSPs were more likely to run their SOC entirely in-house (85%) while just half of our smaller segment MSPs ran their SOCs in-house and 33% took a hybrid approach (a portion in-house and a portion outsourced.).Key Managed Security Services Offered: Almost all of the larger MSSPs (90%) provided 24/7 security event monitoring and response for threat detection use cases on their own. While 61% of the smaller MSSPs provided these services on their own, 35% partnered with another company for these services and 4% of the smaller MSSPs did not offer them at all.Blackswan Cybersecurity was ranked among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2023.“We are incredibly honored to be named among the Top MSSPs for the second year in a row – an achievement that highlights the continued effort of our team at Blackswan,” said Professor Mike Saylor, CEO, Blackswan Cybersecurity.“Blackswan's Cyber Fusion Center takes the concept of a U.S.-based SOC to the next level by infusing managed monitoring/detection/response services with 24/7 availability of security experts, guidance, and threat intelligence. The result is a security solution that is right-sized for your particular environment and budget, which, when coupled with best-in-class, customer-focused services, makes Blackswan Cybersecurity more of an extension of your security team than traditional MSSPs. I firmly believe it is the caliber of our team at Blackswan that makes all the difference.”“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Blackswan Cybersecurity on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.“The Top 250 MSSPs continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market in 2023. It's an indication of the strength of managed security services provided by these specialists at a time when cybercrime has accelerated and threatens businesses of every size and from every industry.”MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.An agile, full-lifecycle cybersecurity firm, Blackswan Cybersecurity addresses the cost problem by providing customized solutions to maximize existing efficiencies while eliminating waste in unwanted/unneeded services. Utilizing a lean, fit-for-purpose approach, clients can scale their cybersecurity programs according to their individual needs and budgets.“True to our roots, focusing on fit-for-purpose solutions, Blackswan strives to democratize security for everyone; cybersecurity should be accessible for all, not just something larger firms can afford to enjoy,” said Christopher Roach, COO, Blackswan Cybersecurity.“In short, our people make the difference and want to level the playing field.”About Blackswan CybersecurityBlackswan Cybersecurity is a leader in fit-for-purpose cybersecurity solutions. Blackswan helps companies identify the right safeguards for protecting their data assets and outperforming cybersecurity compliance requirements by offering customizable, comprehensive suite of skills, capabilities, and services. These services range from comprehensive 24/7/365 managed security services (SOC-as-a-service), assessment-level gap analysis, vulnerability identification and remediation, incident and breach response, user awareness training, GRC assessments and analysis, and virtual CISO services. Powered by Blackswan's Fusion Center, Blackswan Cybersecurity provides around-the-clock access to cyber professionals and 'eyes-on-glass' threat monitoring, detection, and remediation services from their North Texas-based Cyber Fusion Center (SOC evolved).

