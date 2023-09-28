Psychology Counselor Alina Staicu Launches Alina Staicu Counseling To Provide Roadmap To Lasting Happiness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Certified counseling specialist and former international beauty queen Alina Staicu is proud to announce the launch of her new counseling website, alinastaicucounselling. Alina Staicu Counseling intends to guide individuals on their journey of self-discovery in today's complex world, helping them achieve their full potential and improve their overall well-being.Alina Staicu Counseling offers wide-ranging coaching and consultancy services, making it a one-stop platform for anyone who wants to unlock the secrets to achieving their true potential. These services include Individual Counseling, Strategic Communication, Influence and leadership Programs, and Beauty and pageant Consulting.Psychology Counselor Alina Staicu said,“Our brain's health is closely tied to our state of mind and body. Our thinking changes how the cells in our body function. Studies show that people who think and act positive are healthier overall and live longer than those who stay constantly negative.”The services, sessions, and programs offered by Alina Staicu Counseling offer an effective blend of both humanistic and science-based approaches. With a strong emphasis on human values, dignity, and self-fulfillment, Alina Staicu believes that anyone can overcome any challenge they face through heightened awareness, self-understanding, and a focus on well-being.Alina Staicu added,“While studies point to living longer, they don't often discuss the improved quality of life that comes with it. But as the field of positive psychology is exploring, beyond increased lifespan, positive thoughts and emotions contribute tremendously to happiness so you can enjoy a richer, more satisfying life.” Alina concluded.Alina Staicu's Individual Counseling sessions are tailored to help individuals transform their selves and unlock their true potential by managing their thoughts and attitudes and drawing positive changes in themselves. These sessions include various techniques, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing, mindfulness, and positive psychology.Alina Staicu Counseling warmly invites individuals from all walks of life to embark on a transformative journey with her. She is here to support anyone seeking personal growth, effective communication skills, or guidance in the beauty and pageant world.Book a session with Alina Staicu and her team now by visiting or send an email toFor updates, follow Alina Staicu @alinastaicu on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

