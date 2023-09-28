Tactical UAV Market Is Slated To Grow Rapidly In The Coming Years With The Top Global Market Players

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allied Market Research_Logo

Tactical UAV Market by Type and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Tactical UAVs are heavier UAVs (from 150 to 1,500 kilograms) that fly at higher altitudes (from 3,000 to 8,000 meters) and are currently used primarily to support military applications. Tactical UAV is responsible for surveillance as well as reconnaissance missions. Tactical UAVs can be divided into six subcategories, including close range, short range, medium range, long range, endurance, and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) UAVs.

Download Sample Pages :

COVID-19 scenario analysis

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of tactical UAV market across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap. Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of these systems, which negatively impacts the market growth. However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities. In addition, the manufacturing processes for tactical UAV have significantly dropped down due to COVID-19 implications. This is attributed to production shutdown and disrupted supply chains, thus hitting global operations and revenue of the market.

Inquire Before Buying :

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in demand for military applications

Due to the diverse military application profile, the demand for tactical UAVs has witnessed a multifold increase, during the last decade. Therefore, several procurement orders are either underway or being placed to cater to the increased demand from global military forces. For instance, in August 2019, the U.S. Border Patrol, a part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) forces, awarded a USD 5.25 million contract to AeroVironment Inc. (AeroVironment) for Puma 3 AE, thus fueling the market growth.

Increase in investments and R&D

There is an increase in investments of various countries in Asia-Pacific, into the indigenous development of tactical UAVs. Countries such as China and India have been investing in UAVs. In addition, the global defense scenario has bolstered the R&D efforts divested toward the development of advanced tactical UAVs. Thus, the fresh procurement drives, as part of the fleet upgradation programs of the global defense forces, as well as investments into the development of new UAVs, are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Compliance with regulations

While anticipating and incorporating the technological advancements, organizations are expected to face challenges to ensure wide scale compliance with regulations while maintaining an equivalent level of safety, privacy, and noise in operation of drones at the same time. In addition, there will be a need to address relevant knowledge gaps, which will act as the bridge between manufacturers and potential users to operate the tactical UAV in the near future. Thus, all these factors collectively are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.

Procure the Research Report Now :

Key benefits of the report

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the global tactical UAV market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global tactical UAV market share.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global tactical UAV market growth scenario.

.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

.The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the tactical UAV market research report:

.Which are the leading players active in the tactical UAV market?

.What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

.What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

.BAYKAR

.Textron Inc.

.AeroVironment Inc.

.BlueBird Aero Systems

.Boeing

.Leonardo SpA

.General Atomics

.DJI, Aeronautics Ltd.

.Safran

.Elbit Systems Ltd.

.Lockheed Martin Corporation.

.Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn