Emmy® Award-Winning Programming Executive, David Mckillop, Joins Bravo Multinational's Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO)(“Bravo” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of David McKillop (IMDb ) as the first member of its Advisory Board. This pivotal move comes as the Company plans to develop and launch a new ad-based streaming platform, TVee NOWTM .



McKillop, former General Manager and Executive Vice President of Programming at A&E, is a luminary in the television industry who boasts an illustrious career highlighted by multiple awards, including but not limited to two Emmy® wins and 7 Emmy® nominations .

McKillop brings immense value to Bravo, as he is known for imaginatively integrating new programming with online initiatives and developing new ways to expand niche audience brands across multiple platforms. His decades of experience and creative prowess will significantly contribute to Bravo's strategic vision.

Grant Cramer , CEO of Bravo, shared his exhilaration at welcoming McKillop on board, expressing,“In this ever-evolving digital landscape, where Reality TV yearns for a rejuvenation, and technological advances in programming become our guiding light, David's unmatched accomplishments and foresight position him as the ultimate catalyst to shape our trajectory in the realm of immersive and binge-worthy content.”

About David McKillop





In April 2011, McKillop became General Manager and Executive VP of Programming at A&E, overseeing Scripted and Non-Fiction programming and contributing to the success of top series like "Duck Dynasty " (cable's #1 nonfiction series), "Storage Wars ," and the acclaimed "Bates Motel ."

Previously, as Senior VP at HISTORY (formerly The HISTORY Channel), he led the network to record high ratings. As an Executive Producer, he contributed to hit series like "Pawn Stars ," "Ice Road Truckers ," "American Pickers ," "Ax Men ," and "Top Gear ." He also produced Emmy® Award-winning specials like "Gettysburg " and "102 Minutes that Changed America ." Before HISTORY, McKillop was VP of Factual Programming across Discovery's networks. As VP of Production at Discovery Channel, he oversaw top specials and series, including "Dirty Jobs " and "Mythbusters ." He also served as senior executive producer, contributing to groundbreaking projects like "Deadliest Catch " and "Monster Garage ."

Earlier, McKillop ran his production company, Big Rock Productions, which produced projects for Discovery Networks, including the Emmy® Award-nominated "The Future is Wild ." He also held various production roles at National Geographic Television and National Geographic Specials.

McKillop's expertise led to his role as one of the inaugural Governors of the Academy of Television of Arts and Science's Reality Programming Peer Group , reshaping industry recognition of production processes between Nonfiction and Documentary Programming.

Bravo's Path Forward with McKillop

In a media landscape where traditional cable and satellite television viewership is on the decline, Bravo hopes to create a community for viewers with the launch of TVee NOWTM. McKillop shared his perspective on the distinction between catering to a traditional audience and building a community. "An audience is all focused on one central person or brand, while a community is focused on the group as a whole. Members of a community develop a network of relationships with each other, forming a shared identity and sense of belonging," he explained.

Bravo's plan is to curate a diverse range of content, encompassing network news, sports, and weather; classic and new movies; popular TV series; comedies and more. Management believes that the appointment of David McKillop to the Advisory Board will help them achieve this goal.

Frank Hagan, President and Director, stated that "David's strategic insights and passion for bringing stories to life align perfectly with Bravo's future plans. We are dedicated to developing an identity that forges communities with shared goals and values."

About Bravo Multinational, Inc.

Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO) is pursuing business ventures in the entertainment, media, hospitality, and technology sectors.

For more information about Bravo Multinational, Inc., please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, as well as the Company's filings which may be viewed at These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bravo Multinational Incorporated

Email:

Phone: 757-306-6090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



