Three Sixty Solar CEO Brian Roth Recognized Among Canada's 2024 Clean50 Honourees

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF) (“Three Sixty,”“Three Sixty Solar,” or the“Company”), an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization focused on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace, is pleased to announce that company CEO Brian Roth has been recognized by Delta Management Group as one of 50 individuals who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past two years.



Delta Management Group CEO Gavin Pitchford says,“Delta's criteria in determining Honourees is to carefully consider actual measurable accomplishments, demonstrated innovation, collaboration with other organizations, and the power of the Honouree's contribution to inspire other Canadians to take similar action. Brian Roth was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honourees selected from an initial pool of well over 1,000 well qualified nominees. The Clean50 honourees come from such a broad array of backgrounds, such that only a few individuals are able to be recognized within any given category. To receive a Clean50 award is truly indicative of nation-wide and personal leadership in the Renewable Energy category.”

Brian Roth will be amongst approximately 130 past and incoming Clean50 Honourees meeting on Thursday September 28th at the Clean50 Summit 13.0 in Toronto, Ontario, to spend a day amongst peers and colleagues, tackling critical sustainability challenges facing Canada.

Three Sixty Solar CEO Brian Roth adds,“I'm proud to have been selected by Delta Management Group to the 2024 Clean50 list of honourees. I can't wait to attend the Clean50 Summit to meet this year's other nominees as well as past winners. The opportunity to meet with such a strong collection of leaders and to add them to my network will be invaluable.”

To learn more about Canada's Clean50 Award, the Clean50 Summit, and this year's Honourees, please visit their website .

About Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. is an all-Canadian enterprise which focuses on solar equipment supply to the global market. The company's premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar's unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find our more, visit: and please watch our video . To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group founded, and remains the steward of the Canada's Clean50 Awards , created in 2011 to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the 24 Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow Lifetime Achievement designations.

