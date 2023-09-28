IBN Announces Media Sponsorship Of The 49Th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is excited to announce its collaboration with Jefferson Financial Inc. to provide online coverage of the 2023 New Orleans Investment Conference . The event is scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2023, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.



The conference is a premier gathering of private investors, critical thinkers, HNIs and UHNIs, senior leadership from featured companies, and independent retail and institutional investors from across the globe. While the conference traditionally focused on precious metals, natural resources and alternative investments, it has expanded its educational scope over the years to include stocks, bonds, mutual funds, IPOs, clean energy and more.

This event offers attendees a valuable opportunity to engage with renowned market commentators, world-class analysts and leading economic thought leaders.

Now in its 49th iteration, this conference has hosted notable figures such as:



Former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher

Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes magazine

Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman, co-author of the seminal“Monetary History of the United States,” 1867–1960

Nobel Prize-winning economist F.A. Hayek, author of the highly acclaimed“The Road to Serfdom”

President Gerald Ford Alan Greenspan, Former Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States

Given the current macroeconomic challenges such as high interest rates, elevated inflation, industry layoffs and geopolitical tensions, the conference is timed well to provide invaluable investment insights to help attendees preserve their wealth, explore hidden opportunities and protect against purchasing power erosion.

Networking opportunities abound while presentations, debates, workshops and panels will include the following speakers:



Matt Taibbi, author of four New York Times bestsellers, and an award-winning columnist for Rolling Stone.

James Rickards, Editor of Strategic Intelligence a financial newsletter, an investment advisor, lawyer, inventor, and economist, and has held senior positions at Citibank, Long-Term Capital Management, and Caxton Associates.

Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of QI Research, and a Federal Reserve insider, having served as an advisor to the Dallas Fed for nearly a decade.

George Gammon, an American real estate investor and entrepreneur who produces and stars in The Rebel Capitalist Show.

Konstantin Kisin, is a Sunday Times best-selling author, comedian, satirist, social commentator, and host of the wildly successful YouTube show, TRIGGERnometry.

Rick Rule, is known for his expertise in many resource sectors, including agriculture, alternative energy, forestry, oil and gas, mining, and water.

Dominic Frisby, is the world's only financial writer and comedian (probably), MoneyWeek's main commentator on gold, commodities, currencies and cryptocurrencies, and author of the books Bitcoin: the Future of Money?

Brent Johnson, CEO of Santiago Capital, renowned for his dollar-milkshake theory.

Lyn Alden, one of the most well-known independent investment and macroeconomic analysts.

Dave Collum, Betty R. Miller Professor of Chemistry at Cornell University,

Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Financial Group, and Editor of The Boock Report, a macro market newsletter.

James Stack, President of InvesTech Research, founded in 1980, and is nationally renowned in the industry for his historical perspective and safety-first approach to investing.

Peter Schiff, a widely recognized economic and financial analyst who has appeared frequently on Fox News, CNBC, CNN and other notable outlets.

Jim Iuorio, managing director of TJM Institutional Services and a veteran futures and options trader. Tavi Costa, Partner and Macro Strategist at Crescat Capital and has been with the firm since 2013. He is responsible for developing Crescat's macro models as part of their thematic investment process.



A full list of speakers is available at the following link:

IBN will utilize its digital solutions to enhance the visibility of participating companies, sponsors and the event itself, reaching a broad audience through online channels and social media. In addition to syndicating articles and distributing press releases, IBN will utilize podcast channels and email newsletters to elevate awareness.

For both qualified investors and the management of featured companies, the conference presents a valuable chance to explore synergies and capital prospects. The hotel's exhibition halls will host 50+ leading companies in various domains, including mineral exploration, oil exploration, asset management, precious metals production and real estate investing.

A full list of exhibitors can be found at the following link:

“We are pleased to have IBN join us for the 49th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, which will take place in November,” said Brien Lundin, CEO of the New Orleans Investment Conference.“Their expansive network will be a key part of disseminating timely updates, providing on-site coverage and driving visibility among target audiences.”

Jonathan Keim, Communications Director for IBN, commented, "The New Orleans Investment Conference is renowned for its global reach. We are excited to be collaborating closely with their team this year. Leveraging our extensive network of downstream partners, we will be reaching millions of online readers interested in finance. We encourage everyone to join us in New Orleans this November."

Amid recent credit rating downgrades, rising interest payments and recession concerns, the conference aims to provide critical insights to help attendees adapt their portfolios, identify lucrative opportunities and protect against purchasing power erosion.

To register for the event, visit this link:

