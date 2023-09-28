Safety Laser Scanner Market Set To Surpass $849.6 Million By 2031, Register At A CAGR Of 6.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Safety Laser Scanner Market 2021-2031

Safety Laser Scanner Market by Type, by End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Safety Laser Scanner Market by Type, End Use, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,"

The safety laser scanner market was valued at $436.72 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $849.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The safety laser scanner is an enhanced electro-sensitive protective device (ESPE) designed to scan two-dimensional surroundings using infrared laser beams. The safety laser scanner is primarily used in manufacturing, logistics, and material handling systems to offer a high level of protection to workers and prevent accidents. In addition, modern safety laser scanners have sophisticated capabilities like dynamic protection zones and field switching, which enable them to adapt to changing conditions and give a more accurate degree of protection. Moreover, next-generation safety laser scanners may be combined with other safety devices like emergency stop buttons and light curtains to form a full safety system.

The growth of global safety laser scanners is majorly driven by technological advancement in machine safety systems coupled with the rise in emphasis on the workplace. Moreover, growth in industrial automation is expected to drive market growth. However, the high cost associated with the safety laser scanners acts as a prime restraint for the growth of the global market. On the contrary, the surge in demand for industrial safety solutions in emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the safety laser scanner industry during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Safety Laser Scanner Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Safety Laser Scanner Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Safety Laser Scanner industry include:

· OMRON Corporation

· Panasonic Corporation

· SICK AG, Keyence Corporation

· Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

· Hokuyo Automatic Co. Ltd

· Arcus

· Banner Engineering

· Leuze electronic GmbH Co. KG

· IDEC Corporation

· Pepper+Fuchs SE

· Rockwell Automation Inc

The global safety laser scanner market is highly competitive, owing to the strong presence of existing vendors. Safety laser scanner vendors, who have access to extensive technical and financial resources, are anticipated to gain a competitive edge over their rivals, as they have the capacity to cater to the market requirements. The competitive environment in the market is expected to further intensify with an increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors.

The rise in demand for machine safety systems across the industrial, automotive, and healthcare sectors globally is driving the need for next generation to enhance the growth of the safety laser scanner market. Moreover, prime economics, such as the U.S., China, Germany, and Japan, has significantly invested in next-generation 3D safety laser scanner systems to offer enhanced safety for workers. Moreover, emerging economies, such as India, South Korea, Brazil, and others are imposing various safety standards for industrial automation and manufacturing solution, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the safety laser scanner market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Safety Laser Scanner Market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing Safety Laser Scanner Market opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the Safety Laser Scanner Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Safety Laser Scanner Market forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Safety Laser Scanner Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

