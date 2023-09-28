The Ev&Ex Agency Lands On Event Marketer's 2023 Top 100“It List” In Its First Year Of Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Receiving this major recognition from Event Marketer in our first year of business cements that we are on the right path.” - Richard Rathe, Managing Partner, The Ev&Ex AgencyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Ev&Ex Agency , LLC (pronounced“evanex”) has been named one of the top 100 experiential marketing agencies as part Event Marketer's 21st annual“It List,” a special report recognizing the top North American agencies serving the event marketing industry.



The Ev&Ex Agency has been growing rapidly since its 2022 launch, applying expertise in strategy, creative and production to help clients find, engage, and motivate their audiences to action. The team imparts a“being brilliant inside the box” approach to every client - that despite varying budgets and timelines - strategic thinking, innovative creativity and technical expertise can overcome almost any challenge. As a result, the agency has recently launched programs for clients in the B2B technology, cybersecurity, financial services and the B2C consumer space, with more on the way.



“We launched Ev&Ex with the simple idea of creating an experiential agency that approaches events and experiential marketing in a different way,” Richard Rathe, managing partner, The Ev&Ex Agency.“Our unique mix of B2B and B2C expertise offers clients the best possible mix of big idea creativity and efficient executional capability. We think it's a winning combination for brands seeking to drive success with events and experiences. Receiving this major recognition from Event Marketer in our first year of business cements that we are on the right path.”



Event Marketer's“It List” annually awards the“who's-who and the what's-what of the experiential marketing agency landscape” after a thorough review by the publication's editorial team. The Ev&Ex Agency was selected as part of 2023's esteemed list using the following criteria: The experiential ratio. Work that is done exclusively on events; Results. Case study submissions with data to back up their effectiveness; Creativity. The creative is smashing. The work is innovative. The ideas are fresh, bold and moving the industry forward; Reputation. Client testimonials. Editorial or industry coverage received; Thought leadership. Agency is setting the bar for the experiential marketing discipline.



Founded in 2022, The Ev&Ex Agency team touts a combined 50+ years of industry experience working with some of the world's largest and fastest growing brands. The agency founders and team members share the overall vision that it is key to be a strategic and creative partner for their current and potential roster of B2B and B2C clients. Despite being the new kids on the block, the agency has already made waves in the industry by using a combination of strategy and technology to drive innovation and efficiency.



To learn more about The Ev&Ex Agency, visit: .



About The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC

The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC is a global events and experience agency. We help brands identify, engage, and motivate their audiences. We understand that budgets and timelines are the reality of our business, but we believe that strategic thinking, innovative creativity, and technical expertise can overcome almost any challenge in achieving event and experiential marketing goals. Whether events are live, virtual or hybrid, we have the expertise and creativity to help brands engage and motivate their audiences. The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC is a privately held company with offices in New York and Los Angeles. More information is available at .

