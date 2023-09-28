Announcing Awardees For The FMM Fellowship, Submission Year 2022

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emily Elyse Everett, FMM Fellow

Enid Brain, Special Jury Prize

AJ Layague, David Charles, Marc Paykuss

Synecdoche Works is celebrating its new awardees for the Frank Moffett Mosier (FMM) Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language.

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The FMM Fellowship is excited to announce its awardees for the 2022 submission year.

Out of over 285 submissions from all around the globe, receiving the fellowship with a USD 3,000 grant is Emily Elyse Everett for their work STRANGE AND SPLENDID . In addition, Enid Brain is awarded the Special Jury Prize with a USD 1000 grant for A FAERIE TALE OF NEW YORK.

Synecdoche Works has also extended this year's winners' list to more playwrights for 2022 , who have received honoraria as well. Finalists include, David Charles for THE WOMAN IN HER OWN PURSUIT, AJ Layague for COWGIRL KATARUNGAN'S RECIPE FOR ADOBO, and Marc Paykuss for ZADIG.

“We learned so much from the pandemic/theatre intersection; learning to find ways to support emerging artists requires unfailing effort. To have the voices on the edge of critical social movement be heard, they have to be found and nurtured,” said Board Member Alicia Grosso. To this end, Synecdoche Works will sponsor a workshop production of Emily Elyse Everett's STRANGE AND SPLENDID in New York City during the 2023-2024 season. Enid Brain's A FAERIE TALE OF NEW YORK will be in workshop from October 7th, culminating in a streaming broadcast reading on October 14, 2023.

Synecdoche Works will begin accepting submissions for the 2023-2024 award cycle starting November 1, 2023. Interested applicants from all over the world are invited to submit their English-language plays in heightened language.

About Synecdoche Works

Synecdoche Works is a California-based arts non-profit that promotes art education, creation, performance, and exhibitions by underrepresented or underserved individuals, with the goal of recognizing and celebrating individual differences among all theater artists. Through the Frank Moffett Mosier (FMM) Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language, as well as their strong support and funding for up-and-coming performance arts festivals, Synecdoche Works advocates for a diverse creative community of promising playwrights, actors, authors, musicians and other creatives around the globe. For more information, visit

