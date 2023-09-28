World's Top Car Brands To Offer A Dash Of Adventure During GIMS Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Tourism announces the addition of the Sealine Adventure Hub to the line-up of automotive festivities taking place across the country during next month's highly anticipated Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar 2023.

Over seven exhilarating days, the Sealine Adventure Hub promises to be the ultimate destination for adventure enthusiasts seeking unique and exclusive off-road vehicle experiences. Created at The Outpost Al Barari hotel, a luxury hotel nestled in the sweeping sands of Qatar's desert, the Sealine Adventure Hub will be exclusively available from October 7 - 13.

An extension of the main GIMS Qatar exhibition taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the Sealine Adventure Hub will include a car gallery, where new cars, alongside iconic off-road cars, will be on display in a comprehensive outdoor exhibition.

Sheikha Hessa Al-Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism, said: "We are delighted to introduce the Sealine Adventure Hub as an integral part of GIMS Qatar 2023. This adventure-filled experience perfectly complements the automotive showcase taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. It will offer visitors the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Qatar's desert while witnessing exhilarating off-road performances.”

The Sealine Adventure Hub will be a ticketed event that spans five hours. As the desert sky takes on a mesmerising glow right before sunset, guests will arrive at 3pm to tour the car exhibition or take part in desert activities. From camel riding to dune bashing, falconry, quad biking, sand boarding, and operating remote control cars, there will be a variety of engaging activities available for everyone to enjoy, including younger visitors. As one of the few places in the world where soaring desert dunes meet the sea, Qatar's Sealine presents the ultimate backdrop for this exciting exhibition.

As the sun goes down, a special main event performance will take place every evening at 5:30pm, followed by a traditional desert camp BBQ with live cooking stations. During dinner, live musical entertainment will be on show, which will lead to the evening's conclusion. Transportation back to the DECC will be scheduled for guests at 8:00pm.

An all-inclusive ticketed desert camp experience, the Sealine Adventure Hub will be available for a limited time and only during GIMS Qatar 2023. The Standard ticket includes entrance, dinner, and the desert activities. The Premium ticket includes the addition of dune bashing and shuttle service to and from DECC. The Accommodation Package includes a one-night stay in one of The Outpost Al Barari's luxury villas which are peacefully nestled amid soaring sand dunes and desert wilderness, inviting guests to take in a full, close-to-nature experience.

Mohammad Taha, General Manager of The Outpost Al Barari, said: "We are very delighted that The Outpost Al Barari Resort has been chosen as the esteemed host for the upcoming International Geneva Motor Show Event. The exceptional ambiance and luxurious surroundings of our resort provide an ideal backdrop for an unforgettable experience. This event perfectly aligns with our commitment to offering guests unparalleled experiences and a chance to immerse themselves in the beauty of our serene environment.”

The Sealine Adventure Hub is one of several events taking place during the inaugural edition of the GIMS Qatar 2023, which runs from October 5 - 14 and will open to the public on October 7. The events will see Qatar transform into the ultimate automotive festival with immersive experiences that span prominent tourism destinations in the country, including Lusail Boulevard, National Museum of Qatar and the Lusail International Circuit.

Covering more than 10,000 m2 at DECC, GIMS Qatar 2023 is set to be the region's most prestigious and influential automotive show featuring 30 renowned automotive brands and 10 ground-breaking new reveals. Hosting large-scale, global events such as GIMS Qatar is part of Qatar Tourism's strategy to become the fastest growing destination in the Middle East by 2030.

Tickets are available on the Virgin Megastore website .