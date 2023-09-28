Lower House Association, S. Korean Envoy Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra)-Head of the Jordanian-Korean Parliamentary Friendship Association, MP Majdi Yaqoub, and S. Korean Ambassador to Jordan, Kim Dong-gi, stressed importance of strengthening bilateral relations and ways to develop them at various levels, especially at the parliamentary, tourism, economic and commercial levels.During their meeting Thursday, Yaqoub and Dong-gi said Jordanian-Korean relations are "distinguished and historical," stressing importance of building on them to serve common interests.The two sides also focused on improving level of bilateral relations and turning them into joint projects, referring to mechanisms of tourism, trade and economic cooperation, exchange of expertise, visits and parliamentary meetings.Jordan, thanks to His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts, became a global tourist destination and a key travel destination due to its tourism potential, he noted, calling for taking all steps to enhance joint tourism cooperation and increase number of Korean tourists to Jordan.The MP noted need to take advantage of the two two countries' available investment opportunities, enhance trade and economic cooperation, and work to expand cultural, educational, technical and information technology collaboration.Additionally, he valued S. Korea's assistance provided to the Kingdom, especially for development projects and support for refugees.Meanwhile, the Korean envoy stressed his country's keenness to develop relations with Jordan in various parliamentary, economic, investment, tourism and educational fields, and his country's readiness to offer its expertise to benefit the Kingdom.He commended Jordan's positions in seeking to achieve the region's security and stability, lauding the King's efforts in comprehensive reform that made Jordan a stable and safe country.