TRC Releases 2Q Statistics On Jordan's Telecom Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) - Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) issued its statistical report on its website related to Jordan's telecom sector indicators for the second quarter of 2023, for fixed-line, cell and Internet subscriptions.According to a TRC statement Thursday, a total of about 492, 000 people subscribed to fixed voice telecommunications services in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 496, 000 subscribers for the first quarter of the same year, as households' rate stood at 67% , while the commercial sector's was at 33%.The volume of fixed telephone traffic was 11 million minutes, during the second quarter 2023, compared to 15 million in the first quarter of the same year, as 88% were local phone traffic and 12% were international calls, the TRC figures showed.On the other hand, the report indicated that about 7.817 million subscriptions were recorded for mobile broadband services until end of the second quarter 2023, compared to 7.690 million in 2023 first quarter.The report showed that about 7.817 million subscriptions were recorded for mobile broadband services until the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 7.690 million to first quarter of the same year.Additionally, prevalence rate for mobile phone subscriptions by the end of the second quarter of 2023 was 68.45%, compared to 67.67% for the first quarter of 2023, according to population.Regarding fixed broadband Internet services, the report revealed that a total of 806,000 subscriptions were recorded, with a penetration rate of 34% during 2Q 2023.In this regard, Fiber Internet subscriptions reached 488,000 during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 471, 000 at end of the first quarter 2023.