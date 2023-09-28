Azerbaijan Sends Buses To Khankendi For Armenian Residents Of Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. An appeal was received from representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh to allocate appropriate vehicles for transporting civilians from Khankendi to Armenia, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan told Trend.

“These vehicles will be used to transport civilians living in Khankendi and nearby areas who do not have their own cars,” said the ministry.

The request was received positively and 30 buses were sent along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road on September 28.

At the invitation of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, the point person for contacts with ethnic Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan on September 21, 2023, in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh.

The discussions held in a constructive and positive atmosphere focused on reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh, restoration of infrastructure and the organization of activities on the basis of the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the context of discussions of social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan said that there was a particular need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance, including food products.

As a result of the meeting, their request was accepted positively.

On September 25, 2023, another meeting between Ramin Mammadov with representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh was held in the city of Khojaly.

Agreement was reached on organizing a meeting of the working group led by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on the solution of social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues with relevant representatives dealing with utility, health and other civil services in the area, including the city of Khankendi, in order to determine the directions of further action. The sides also agreed to set up a joint working group for this purpose.

It was also suggested that healthcare services in the field hospital to be established near the city of Khankendi or in the direction of Khojaly should be jointly organized by medical staff of Azerbaijani and Armenian origin. It was also proposed to establish a mobile food supply service by Azerbaijani and Armenian service personnel.

The sides expressed their readiness to provide necessary medical assistance to persons suffering from chronic diseases or who are in need of special surgery.

In addition, the sides emphasized the importance of establishing joint mobile medical teams consisting of medical workers of Azerbaijani and Armenian origin, providing services to lone people in remote villages.

The proposal to organize visits of civil society representatives and social activists of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region to Baku or other cities of Azerbaijan was emphasized. It was noted that such initiatives were important in terms of creating a civil society dialogue platform, as well as implementing confidence-building measures.