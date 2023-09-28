Azerbaijan Sends Buses To Khankendi For Armenian Residents Of Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. An
appeal was received from representatives of the Armenian residents
of Azerbaijan's Karabakh to allocate appropriate vehicles for
transporting civilians from Khankendi to Armenia, the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan told Trend.
“These vehicles will be used to transport civilians
living in Khankendi and nearby areas who do not have their own
cars,” said the ministry.
The request was received positively and 30 buses were
sent along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road on September 28.
At the invitation of the Presidential Administration
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, the point person for
contacts with ethnic Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with
representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh Sergey
Martirosyan and David Melkumyan on September 21, 2023, in
Azerbaijan's Yevlakh.
The discussions held in a constructive and positive
atmosphere focused on reintegration of the Armenian population of
Karabakh, restoration of infrastructure and the organization of
activities on the basis of the Constitution and laws of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
In the context of discussions of social and
humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents
of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan said that there was a
particular need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for
humanitarian assistance, including food products.
As a result of the meeting, their request was accepted
positively.
On September 25, 2023, another meeting between Ramin
Mammadov with representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh was
held in the city of Khojaly.
Agreement was reached on organizing a meeting of the
working group led by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on the solution of social,
humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues with relevant
representatives dealing with utility, health and other civil
services in the area, including the city of Khankendi, in order to
determine the directions of further action. The sides also agreed
to set up a joint working group for this purpose.
It was also suggested that healthcare services in the
field hospital to be established near the city of Khankendi or in
the direction of Khojaly should be jointly organized by medical
staff of Azerbaijani and Armenian origin. It was also proposed to
establish a mobile food supply service by Azerbaijani and Armenian
service personnel.
The sides expressed their readiness to provide
necessary medical assistance to persons suffering from chronic
diseases or who are in need of special surgery.
In addition, the sides emphasized the importance of
establishing joint mobile medical teams consisting of medical
workers of Azerbaijani and Armenian origin, providing services to
lone people in remote villages.
The proposal to organize visits of civil society
representatives and social activists of Armenian origin living in
the Karabakh economic region to Baku or other cities of Azerbaijan
was emphasized. It was noted that such initiatives were important
in terms of creating a civil society dialogue platform, as well as
implementing confidence-building measures.
