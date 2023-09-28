Azerbaijan And China Look Upon Pilot Training

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A discussion was held on training pilots and the organization of exercises for this purpose between Azerbaijan and China, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

According to the Minister's publication, during his visit to China, he met with the head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Song Zhiyong, who forms the aviation policy of China, and spoke about the development of cooperation between the countries.

The Azerbaijani Minister also met with the Chinese Minister of Transport, Li Xiaopeng.

The ministers discussed the possibilities of expanding the flight network between the two countries, potential cooperation in rail and road transport, combined cargo transport, and public transport.