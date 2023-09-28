Azerbaijan And China Look Upon Pilot Training

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A discussion
was held on training pilots and the organization of exercises for
this purpose between Azerbaijan and China, Azerbaijani Minister of
Digital Development and Transportation Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X
(Twitter), Trend reports.
According to the Minister's publication, during his visit to
China, he met with the head of the Civil Aviation Administration of
China, Song Zhiyong, who forms the aviation policy of China, and
spoke about the development of cooperation between the
countries.
The Azerbaijani Minister also met with the Chinese Minister of
Transport, Li Xiaopeng.
The ministers discussed the possibilities of expanding the
flight network between the two countries, potential cooperation in
rail and road transport, combined cargo transport, and public
transport.
