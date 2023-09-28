Shandong's Zaozhuang: Pioneering Remarkable Advancements In The Pomegranate Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZAOZHUANG, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2023 Pomegranate Industry Development Conference was held in
Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province. It brought together domestic and
international participants to discuss the integrated development of the
pomegranate industry. During the event, a signing ceremony was conducted for 24
projects, including the construction of a trial garden for new pomegranate
varieties in Zaozhuang City. Additionally, the conference also featured special activities such as the Pomegranate Product Live Streaming Conference, which garnered participation from tens of thousands of people, the unveiling ceremony
of the Pomegranate Space Seedling Base, and a captivating exhibition and sales
showcase of distinctive intangible cultural heritage products, according to the
Internet Information Office of Zaozhuang Municipal Party Committee.
Continue Reading
A pomegranate deep processing workshop in Zaozhuang City is producing pomegranate juice products.
Pomegranate growers in Yicheng District, Zaozhuang City, joyfully welcome the harvest.
Zaozhuang City is renowned as one of the seven major pomegranate-producing
regions in China. Pomegranate holds a unique position as a distinctive,
advantageous, and influential agricultural industry brand in Zaozhuang. The
city has a pomegranate cultivation area of 20,000 acres, with pomegranate
production exceeding 60,000 metric tons.
In recent years, Zaozhuang City has prioritized the development of its
pomegranate industry, aiming to establish itself as a prominent hub for
industrial growth with the slogan "Zaozhuang, the Global Capital of
Pomegranates". Zaozhuang's pomegranate industry leads the nation, boasting a
comprehensive and advanced industry chain that encompasses both fresh
pomegranates and pomegranate bonsai. The local annual production of pomegranate
bonsai reaches approximately 200,000 pots, with a citywide total of over
300,000 pots. This industry has a market value of over 500 million yuan and
employs more than 3,500 people. The pomegranate bonsai crafted in Zaozhuang has
garnered more than 300 prestigious awards at horticultural expos worldwide.
Zaozhuang City is home to more than 30 pomegranate processing enterprises,
specializing in a diverse range of products such as pomegranate juice,
pomegranate wine, pomegranate vinegar, pomegranate tea, pomegranate honey,
pomegranate cosmetics, and pomegranate pancakes. Leveraging its abundant
pomegranate resources and cultural heritage, Zaozhuang has established the
national AAAA-level "Guanshi Pomegranate Garden Scenic Area" and initiated the
development of leisure and holiday projects like the Shuimu Shitianyuan Integrated Complex.
Image Attachments Links:
Link:
Caption: A pomegranate deep processing workshop in
Zaozhuang City is producing
pomegranate juice products.
Link:
Caption: Pomegranate growers in
Yicheng District, Zaozhuang City, joyfully welcome the
harvest.
Photo -
Photo -
SOURCE Internet Information Office of Zaozhuang Municipal Party Committee
MENAFN28092023003732001241ID1107159032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.