5WPR Named 2X Campaign Of The Year Finalist In Ragan's PR Daily Awards

5W's Consumer Division

is nominated for their work on behalf of client Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream in the Food & Beverage Campaign of the Year category. In support of Samuel Adams' 2022 Brewer Experienceship, 5W brought to life the first annual 'Crafting Dreams Beer Bash' which brought five brewer finalists to New York City on National Beer Lover's Day, allowing guests to join the voting process and engage face-to-face with the emerging brewers, ultimately increasing awareness around Brewing the American Dream.

"The team's outstanding work on behalf of Brewing the American Dream provided participants an engaging look into the heart of the program, sharing a rich and inspirational story," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "This was an incredibly well-executed campaign and just a glimpse into what the team has accomplished. Everyone involved should be incredibly proud of this recognition."

The Technology Division is nominated for their work on behalf of client Harvest Hosts in the Hospitality & Tourism category. Looking for a way to celebrate an important company milestone and wanting to make media impact, 5W ideated the "AleBlazer" job listing, offering applicants the dream job of traveling the country in an RV, tasting microbrews from more than 500 locations across North America. The listing drew in over 27K pageviews to the client's website and over 1K applications to the job.

"We're thrilled to have our team's work make such a national impact," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "As a direct reflection of this campaign, the client saw a 117% increase on Google from audiences looking to get involved with the brand, exceeding expectations in an incredibly competitive space."

Ragan's PR Daily Awards is the premier awards program for honoring excellence, creativity, and innovation in the field of PR, and this year's finalists have once again raised the bar to great heights. Winners will be announced during PR Daily Awards Luncheon on December 15, in Washington, D.C.

