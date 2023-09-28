No Confirmed Facts So Far Of Iran Sending Missiles To Russia - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No facts of Iran selling ballistic missiles to the Russians has been recorded as of now while the relevant Ukrainian agencies are in contact with partners monitoring the situation.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke at a joint press conference in Kyiv with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"As of today, the reports from our relevant authorities and partners is that there's been no sale of Iranian missiles to the Russian Federation yet. Our agencies in contact with partners are dealing with the issue," the president said.

As reported, the U.S.-based think tank, Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Iranian and Russian officials may conclude an agreement on the sale of drones and missiles after the relevant restrictions provided for by the UN resolution expire on October 18.