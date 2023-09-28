Budanov Discusses Ways To Liberate Crimea With British Expert On Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, discussed with the UK-based Russia expert a, Dr. Jade McGlynn, ways to de-occupy the Crimean peninsula.

This was reported by defense intelligence press servic , Ukrinform saw.

"During the meeting with Dr. McGlynn , who takes an active part in the work of the Crimea Platform, the parties discussed the ways of liberating the Ukrainian peninsula from Russian invaders," the press service said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, citing

a Ukrainian military expert, Navy Colonel (Reserve) Vladyslav Selezniov, Ukraine's defense forces with their regular strikes on the Russian rear in occupied Crimea, are probably preparing ground for the upcoming battle.