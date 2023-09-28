Object Management Group Seeking Speakers/Showcases For Transform! @ Infocomm 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, MA, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Object Management Group ®️ (OMG®️) announced the call for speakers and showcases for Transform! @ InfoComm 2024 has opened. The event will feature a technical program, exhibits, and networking opportunities focused on digital transformation from June 12-14, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“At Transform!, attendees will experience the digital transformation journey from concept to deployment,” said Ron Zahavi, Conference Program Director, CEO, and Founder of Auron Technologies, LLC.“We're looking for presentations, panelists, and solution showcases that delve deeply into today's transformative trends in areas that boost operational efficiency, productivity, sustainability, and revenue.”

Call for Transform! Speakers

Transform! solicits presentations focusing on all aspects of a digital transformation journey, from defining digital transformation to why companies embark on digital transformation, when and where to start, and how to execute and measure digital transformation.

Use case/business case submissions should highlight measurable metrics for transformative business outcomes. For those presentations that include case studies, we give preference to those with an end-user customer.

We prefer real deployments and later-stage projects over early-stage proof of concepts. The Call for Speakers for Transform! is open through November 3, 2023. Submit your speaking proposal here .

Call for Transform! Solutions Showcases

Transform! seeks solutions showcases to demonstrate digital transformation solutions on the exhibition floor. We are looking for digital transformation solutions that address a particular end-user and customer need in the market. Proposals should include digital technologies, show a measurable digital transformation impact on people, processes, and organizations, and address business problems. We prefer solutions based on a customer/end-user use case.

If we accept your showcase, you will receive a complimentary space on the allocated exhibit floor. The Call for Transform! Solutions Showcases is open through November 17, 2023. Submit your showcase proposal here .

About Transform! @InfoComm 2024

At Transform! @InfoComm 2024, attendees will discover new opportunities for economic growth and efficiency, exploring innovation across diverse industries, from business and government to academia, and multiple domains, including cybersecurity, generative AI, augmented reality, digital twins, responsible computing, IoT and edge, business architecture modeling, and more. Learn more about Transform! @ InfoComm 2024.

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), and currently ranks as the 28th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show Executive. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm China, Beijing; InfoComm India; InfoComm Asia; Integrate; and Integrated Systems Europe.

About OMG

When tech organizations, governments, and academia must solve discrete pieces of a technology puzzle or discuss matters of common interest, they often seek to join or form a consortium. Since 1989, Object Management Group®️ (OMG®️) has created and nurtured a productive community with common technology interests and problems to resolve. OMG communities include Augmented Reality Enterprise Alliance (AREA), BPM+ Health, Consortium for Information and Software QualityTM (CISQTM), Digital Twin Consortium®️ (DTC), Industry IoT Consortium® (IICTM), OMG Standards Development Organization (SDO®), and Responsible Computing (RCTM). OMG is global, not-for-profit, and vendor-neutral. Visit OMG .

