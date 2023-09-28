Heydar Aliyev Center To Open Expo Uzun Hasan - Ruler Of Aghgoyunlu State

Heydar Aliyev Center will host the opening of another unique
exhibition - "Uzun Hasan - ruler of Aghgoyunlu State" on November
1.
The exposition offers a fascinating excursion through
Azerbaijan's history, Azernews reports.
This is the first exhibition dedicated to the ruler of
Aghgoyunlu State Uzun Hasan.
Through the exhibits, the center visitors can learn more about
the history of the Aghgoyunlu State, founded by the outstanding
statesman and commander Uzun Hasan, and about its role in the
history of Azerbaijani statehood.
Visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted with many
rare exhibits, including those stored in the Istanbul Military
Museum (Harbiye Military Museum and Cultural Site Command), which
have not yet been showcased outside Turkiye. These exhibits will be
presented in Azerbaijan for the first time.
This year marks the 600th anniversary of the birth of the
founder of the Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun Hasan (1423–1478).
The sections "Uzun Hasan and the Aghgoyunlu State", "Internal
and Foreign Policy of the Aghgoyunlu State", "Culture and Art in
the Aghgoyunlu State", "Sara Khatun, the first female diplomat in
the history of Azerbaijan", "Despina Khatun," and others will
inform the visitors about Sultan Uzun Hasan, his mother, Sara
Khatun, who, as a result of diplomatic negotiations, managed to
prevent many wars.
These sections also provide insight into the life of Uzun
Hasan's spouse, Despina Khatun, whose beauty charmed everyone.
At the "Internal and Foreign Policy of the Aghgoyunlu State"
exhibition, visitors can get acquainted with the policy pursued by
Sultan Uzun Hasan and how he managed to turn the Aghgoyunlu State
from a small kingdom into a large empire.
The exhibition will also feature the armor of Uzun Hasan, his
son and successor, Yagub Beg, and the weapons of Azerbaijani
soldiers of the XV century. It will also be possible to see
replicas of Uzun Hasan's sword and dagger, stored in a private
collection and made according to the technologies of the XV
century, items of military equipment of archers of that time.
Moreover, the "Culture and Art in the Aghgoyunlu State"
exhibition is given a special place. Here visitors will be
presented with photo materials reflecting the development of
culture, including architecture and art in Aghgoyunlu State and
copies of miniatures presented by the Topkapi Palace Museum.
The exhibition will include exhibits from the Aghgoyunlu period
from the collections of the National Museum of the Azerbaijani
History, the State Art Museum, the National Carpet Museum, the
Ganja State History and Ethnography Museum, and the Azerbaijan
National Library.
Among the exhibits are official clothes of the ruler of
Aghgoyunlu State, created on the basis of Tabriz miniatures from
the 1470s–80s.
Carpets with the image of a rare Tabriz miniature of the 15th
century were made especially for the exhibition.
Coins belonging to the Aghgoyunlu State, ceramic samples found
during archaeological excavations, and copper objects will be also
showcased as part of the exhibition.
Some information related to the Aghgoyunlu State will be
provided through multimedia and interactive tools.
Thanks to an interactive map, visitors will get acquainted with
the borders of Aghgoyunlu State, trade routes that pass through its
territory, cities, and magnificent structures.
A documentary film dedicated to Uzun Hasan will be also screened
in the cinema hall.
The souvenir section will be one of the places that attract the
interest of visitors. Souvenirs dedicated to Aghgoyunlu State, Uzun
Hasan, and other interesting samples will be presented here.
Moreover, the Heydar Aliyev Center has also prepared the "Uzun
Hasan, ruler of Aghgoyunlu State '' book in Azerbaijani and
English.
The exhibition will last until January 17, 2024.