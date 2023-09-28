Footage Of Weapons & Ammunition Confiscated In Khojaly District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defence Ministry has shared footage of weapons and
ammunition confiscated in Khojaly district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 Second Garabagh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
