Footage Of Weapons & Ammunition Confiscated In Khojaly District


9/28/2023 9:17:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defence Ministry has shared footage of weapons and ammunition confiscated in Khojaly district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Garabagh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

