Azerbaijan Launches Web Portal For Reintegration Of Armenian Community In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) With an aim to ensure sustainable reintegration of Armenian
residents of the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
enable them to take advantage of the patronage of the Azerbaijani
state, respective instructions to determine the legal status of
those persons have been given to the working group for solving
social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the
Garabagh region, Azernews reports.
As part of this activity, the first stage envisages initial
registration of Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of
Azerbaijan. The acceptance of applications and registration process
will be conducted by the State Migration Service in an electronic
form through the special portal created for this purpose in order
to ensure the maximum ease for the applicants and information
accessibility.
This process will enable Armenian residents of the Garabagh
region of Azerbaijan to effectively use all the government services
and help meet their socio-economic and humanitarian needs.
The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
brings to the public notice that Armenian residents of the Garabagh
region of Azerbaijan may voluntarily apply for initial registration
to the reintegration.gov.az portal or use the communication tools
below:
Phone number: +994125260919
WhatsApp number: +994705270919
e-mail: [email protected]
Additionally, the acceptance of applications will be arranged
locally on the ground.
