Spaceback Social CTV Brings The Power Of Social Media Content To CTV Advertising

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spaceback, the leading creative automation platform that extends the power of social media content to digital advertising inventory across the open web, today announced the launch of Social CTV , an AI-powered solution that automatically generates CTV-compliant creative from brands' highest performing social content for programmatic distribution across CTV.



To help advertisers avoid creative fatigue and high production costs when running CTV campaigns, Spaceback's Social CTV instantaneously converts social posts into industry standard ad tags. There are no production costs associated with Spaceback's Social CTV offering, but instead operates on a CPM-based pricing model, allowing marketers to easily refresh CTV creative often, run multiple messages simultaneously and capitalize on viral posts related to trending cultural moments.

“Brands have a carefully curated catalog of social content that is far superior to traditional ads in building relationships and driving long term results. Now any brand - no matter its size - can harness the power of social content to spin up authentic CTV ads that fuel performance,” said Casey Saran, CEO and Co-Founder of Spaceback.“As marketers double down on their efforts to engage with Gen Z, the combined firepower of social content and shoppable TV will play an important role in fostering authentic connections with not only the up and coming generation, but with all consumers, and will shape the TV watching experience for years to come.”

Social CTV ads will showcase near real-time social metadata, such as likes and views, demonstrating how people are engaging with the content on social. Additionally, the creatives can be shoppable with the inclusion of QR codes, driving traffic to the point of purchase. The solution offers dynamic light and dark modes, automated end cards that support any video duration and automated trafficking. Due to the agnostic nature of Spaceback's platform, Social CTV ads can run on any streaming platform, such as Roku and Hulu, and are designed to fit seamlessly into brands' existing tech stacks so they can retain full control.

“As an omnichannel retailer in an evolving digital advertising landscape, CB2 recognizes the need to engage emerging media platform leaders, like CTV, to align with consumer trends. Spaceback's innovative technology allows us to extend our reach by capitalizing on the power and influence of social more efficiently,” said Tobin Schiller, Vice President of Marketing at CB2.“We've already seen success from social extension in native display with Spaceback, and we expect to garner more information about growth drivers from the channel in the months ahead.”

To learn more about Spaceback's Social CTV platform, please visit .

About Spaceback

Founded in 2017, Spaceback is an award-winning creative automation platform headquartered in San Francisco that connects the power of social media to the billions of daily advertising opportunities outside of the walled gardens by authentically recreating social experiences as programmatic-ready display, video and connected TV ads. Spaceback has helped 3,000 legacy brands and performance advertisers extend the reach of their social media posts across the open web and connected TV using their existing media buying stack. Spaceback was awarded a spot on Digiday's 2023 WorkLife 50 list for its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive remote workplace culture and was a finalist for the Digiday Media Awards in 2023 and 2022. Check out Spaceback's creative demos here for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at







