MKS Instruments Recognized As A 2024 Best Company To Work For

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, a global provider of technologies that transform our world, has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report on their inaugural Best Companies to Work For in the Industrials and Business Services Industry list.



“We are honored to receive this recognition, a reflection of our commitment to empowering our people and to cultivating an environment in which all employees feel valued, supported, and engaged,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer at MKS.“Our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our customers depends on our people reaching their full potential, and we know that our dedicated and talented team differentiates us in the industry.”

The Best Companies to Work For in the Industrials and Business Services Industry list is based on a multi-source analysis of the Russell 3000 companies. U.S. News & World Report editors, alongside a panel of experts, compare each company to its peers according to six evaluation criteria that are important to employee wellbeing. The top 20% of companies are awarded“Best” status, and the ratings are not based on any fees or data provided by the evaluated companies.

MKS Instruments has also previously been recognized by 50/50 Women on BoardsTM, the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance on diversity on corporate boards, for its strong female leadership. In 2022, MKS was named a“3+” company for having three of more female board members.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at .



