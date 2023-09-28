Flash News: OKX Enhances Dual Investment With Auto-Renewal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of September 28, 2023.

OKX Introduces Auto-Renewal for Dual Investment

OKX introduces Auto-Renewal for Dual Investment, allowing users to automatically reinvest the principal and interests into Dual investment so they can continue to buy low, or sell at a higher price.

Dual Investment allows users to maximize their profits by choosing a major crypto pair to trade (e.g., BTC - USDT, ETH - USDT). Once subscribed, users can obtain steady returns in either of the cryptocurrencies, depending on their target price. On the date of expiration, buyers receive the crypto they invested in if the target price is reached. If the target price is not reached, users receive their stablecoins back, along with the interests. Likewise, sellers receive their returns in stablecoins if they reach the target price at expiration, or have their crypto back, along with the interest.

With the new Auto-Renewal feature, the interests and the principal are automatically reinvested in a new cycle allowing them to save time and maximize their investments.

To subscribe to a Dual Investment product, users simply need to select a Dual Investment listing, expiration date and target price.



For details on how to subscribe to Dual Investment products on OKX web and mobile, click here .



OKX's structured products are innovative financial instruments that offer the potential for users to earn interest from the derivatives market. Users can choose products based on current market trends and their risk appetite.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .