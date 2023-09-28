Nasdaq Private Market Crosses $45 Billion In Executed Secondary Transaction Volume

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) , an industry-leading provider of corporate liquidity programs and a premier institutional marketplace for trading private company stock, announced today that the company has executed more than $45 billion in transactional volume since its inception in 20131.



Transactional volume executed by NPM was facilitated across more than 650 private company-sponsored liquidity programs as of September 20, 2023. As private companies remain private longer, some for over a decade or longer, the need for comprehensive liquidity solutions to attract and retain top talent has never been more critical. Private companies turn to NPM as a reliable partner to execute these sensitive and complex programs that are milestones in the lifecycle of a company. Beyond rewarding dedicated employees and early investors, they can introduce new sources of capital.

“We are thrilled to surpass a record $45 billion in secondary transactional volume,” said Tom Callahan , Chief Executive Officer , Nasdaq Private Market .“Our team is proud to have earned the trust of so many of the most innovative and disruptive Unicorns and future Unicorns around the globe.”

NPM continues to advance its mission of creating opportunities for individuals and entities to more efficiently access secondary liquidity. In addition to company-sponsored liquidity programs, NPM's rapidly expanding product suite includes its secondary trading venue SecondMarketTM, settlement technology, market data, and enterprise software customized to the investment objectives of issuers, investors, banks, broker-dealers, employee shareholders, exchanges, and law firms.

“We are incredibly grateful to our clients for their continued confidence in our platform and experienced team,” said Eric Folkemer , President, Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Founder , Nasdaq Private Market .“As a market-leading secondary solutions provider, we continue to expand our resources to drive market participant cohesion and collaboration, including our recently launched trading marketplace SecondMarketTM, as well as our managed service and software for post-match activity NPM Transfer and Settlement Solutions.”

In the months ahead, NPM plans to roll out comprehensive investor tools within SecondMarketTM as well as integrated market data throughout its workstations.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market operates a proprietary secondary marketplace and acts as a premier liquidity provider for private company trading and transactions. Through innovative technology and an experienced capital markets team, NPM supports the needs of corporate, institutional, and retail clients. Founded in 2013, the company provides solutions for private companies throughout each stage of their pre-IPO lifecycle. NPM's product specialists facilitate private company stock transactions including tender offers, auctions, block trades, company-directed windows of liquidity, and pre-direct listing continuous trading.

Nasdaq Private Market is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Inc., Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, SVB, and Allen & Company.

Disclosures and Disclaimers

NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

1Cumulative totals reflect statistics since NPM's inception through September 20, 2023 and include activity through NPM Securities, LLC and SMTX, LLC, a former affiliated registered broker-dealer.

