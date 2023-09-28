Alation Announces Revalation 2023 Conference Series In London, Chicago, And Sydney

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation, Inc. , the data intelligence company , today announced the details of its annual global conference series, revAlation . The 2023 series encompasses three conferences in London (Oct. 10-12), Chicago (Oct. 23-24), and Sydney (Nov. 9).



Executives and product leaders from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), GKN Aerospace Engines , ITV , Kellogg's , Kroger, Sallie Mae, Sainsbury's, The Very Group , Alation , and more will present across more than 30 sessions. Speakers will explore what's next in data intelligence – from generative AI , data governance , and self-serve analytics , to cloud transformation . Attendees will have exclusive access to pre-conference training, certification exams, hands-on labs, and new product discovery. revAlation also enables thought leaders across business, analytics, and engineering who are scaling their data programs to foster new connections and exchange ideas with a global community of data leaders.

“I look forward to revAlation every year for the chance to meet face-to-face with customers and partners, discuss their challenges, and get a sneak preview of their product roadmap,” said Chantelle Robertson , Head of Data Governance at Domain.“It's a valuable forum to learn first-hand about deploying the latest innovations, such as GenAI and cloud transformation, and walk away with fresh ideas and best practices that will move our business forward.”

“revAlation is where data experts and change-makers who are committed to a data-led culture converge to share best practices, spotlight the latest innovations, and debate difficult questions,” said Satyen Sangani , CEO and co-founder of Alation.“We look forward to connecting our global community and advancing our industry through learning and networking.”

Conference highlights include:



Keynotes: Hear Alation executives and leaders from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, GKN Aerospace Engines, ITV, Kellogg's, The Very Group, and Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, a renowned data scientist, break down the value of data-driven decision-making .

Business and Product Breakout Sessions: Learn best practices for seizing the GenAI opportunity, assessing your organization's data maturity, adopting a federated, people-first approach to data governance, and more.

Hands-on Labs: Participate in technical workshops covering a wide range of topics and levels of expertise.

Data Radicals Awards: Recognize individuals leading the charge in driving data culture and transforming their organizations – and the world – with data. revAlation Sponsors and Partners: Engage with technology and service providers like Acceldata, Anomalo , BigEye, Data Meaning, DQLabs, Fivetran, Immuta , Lightup , Monte Carlo , Sigma Computing, Snowflake , and Soda .



revAlation 2023 dates and locations:



London, UK: October 10-12 at etc.venues County Hall

Chicago, US: October 23-24 at Venue SIX10 Sydney, AU: November 9 at The Museum of Contemporary Art



For more information about the conference series, and to register, visit the revAlation 2023 website ( ) and follow the latest announcements on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics , cloud transformation , and data governance . More than 500 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list four times, is a 2022 UK's Best WorkplacesTM in tech and Best WorkplacesTM for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK's Best WorkplacesTM. For more information, visit .

