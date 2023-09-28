Suncar Technology Group Inc. Announces First Half Year 2023 Results

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights



Total revenues increased by 28% to $159.4 million from $124.7 million for the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Operating profit decreased by 81% to $1.1 million from $6.0 million for the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Net profit was $1.1 million, compared to net profit of $5.7 million for the same period ended June 30, 2022. Net cash used in operating activities was $20.5 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $20.5 million for the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Management Commentary

Mr. Ye Zaichang, Chairman & CEO of SunCar, commented,“We are pleased to report our financial results for the first half of the year 2023. Our revenue increased by 28% to $159.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2023 as compared to the same period of last year. In the first half of 2023, we successfully executed our sustainable growth strategy and strengthened our leadership in automotive after-sales services and the online insurance market for NEV. We attributed our solid results to increased institutional partner base, expanded network and new service initiatives. In the meanwhile, we made efforts to improve operational efficiency and maintain a healthy balance sheet. Looking into the future, we plan to continuously develop strategic cooperation with leading NEV companies, expand supplier network, and invest in technology.”

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $159.4 million, representing an increase of 28% from $124.7 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue from automotive after-sales service in the six months ended June 2023 increased by 10% to $98.8 million from $89.9 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue from insurance intermediation service in the six months ended June 2023 increased by 63% to $47.7 million from $29.3 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue from technology service in the six months ended June 2023 increased by 132% to $12.9 million from $5.5 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Operating costs and expenses in the six months ended June 2023 increased by 33% to $158.3 million from $118.7 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Integrated service cost in the six months ended June 2023 increased by 15% to $87.9 million from $76.7 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Promotional service expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 75% to $49.6 million from $28.4 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Selling expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 88% to $12.8 million from $6.8 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022

General and administrative expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased by 19% to $4.0 million from $4.9 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Research and development expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 108% to $4.0 million from $1.9 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Operating profit in the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased by 81% to $1.1 million from $6.0 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Net profit in the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.1 million, compared to net profit of $5.7 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.4 million, compared to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of $2.1 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per share is $0.04 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with basic and diluted net income per share of $0.04 in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash and cash equivalents was $38.1 million.

Net cash used in operating activities in the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $20.5 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $20.5 million in the same period ended June 30, 2022.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Originally founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for car insurance and aftermarket services in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates online platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of automotive services and insurance coverage options from a nationwide network of provider partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the B2B automotive after-sales services market and the online insurance market for electric vehicles. The company's multi-tenant, cloud-based platform empowers its enterprise clients to optimally access and manage their customer database and offerings, and drivers gain access to hundreds of services from tens of thousands of independent providers in a single application.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

SunCar:

Mr. Stanley Yang

Email:

Ms. Hui Jiang

Email: jianghui@4008801768.com