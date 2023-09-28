Lendkey Celebrates Milestone As Loan Portfolio Surpasses $3 Billion Mark

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LendKey celebrates surpassing $3 billion in loan portfolio, a 20% growth, and continues to transform lending with its proprietary platform.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a testament to its sustained growth and unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the lending industry, LendKey proudly announces its overall loan portfolio has surpassed $3 billion. This significant achievement marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, showcasing its dedication to empowering borrowers and supporting community-focused financial institutions.Over the past few years, LendKey's portfolio has surged by an impressive 20% and earlier this year, surpassed $6 billion in loan originations . This achievement is evidence of LendKey's dedication to providing innovative lending solutions that connect borrowers with community lenders.Vince Passione, CEO and Founder of LendKey, expressed his excitement about this milestone, saying, "Reaching the $3 billion milestone is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. It reflects the trust that borrowers and lenders place in our platform to facilitate seamless and efficient lending experiences. We are proud to have contributed to the success of our partner financial institutions while helping borrowers achieve their financial goals."LendKey's commitment to transforming the lending industry continues to drive its growth and success. The company's proprietary lending platform leverages technology to streamline the lending process, making it easier for credit unions and community banks to expand their reach and for borrowers to access competitive loan products.###About LendKeyLendKey is a financial technology firm and leader in providing "lending-as-a-service" solutions to credit unions, community banks, and customers. LendKey works with its clients by providing digital loan origination and servicing capabilities and delivering a loan trading marketplace platform for financial institutions and fintechs.LendKey pioneered the concept of "digital lending networks," which harnesses the collaborative nature of community-based financial institutions to build standard lending programs for private student loans, student loan refinance, and home improvement loans. These programs utilize LendKey's lending-as-a-service platform to provide customer acquisition, online decisioning, loan origination, loan servicing, customer service, and back-office support.ALIRO is LendKey's loan trading marketplace where financial institutions and other market participants can easily transact. Loans are offered for sale and purchased in either whole loan or fractional loan participation format, and the platform supports both one-time and forward-flow transactions. ALIRO delivers the technology, tools, and ongoing service that financial institutions need to evaluate, execute, and manage loan trades to optimize their balance sheet and risk, focusing on improving net interest income.Since 2009, LendKey has empowered more than 350 financial institutions to offer competitive loan programs and increase their digital presence across various customer acquisition channels and marketplaces. Today, LendKey has helped its clients deploy over $6 billion in loans and services over $3 billion in consumer loans. Visit lendkeyor JoinALIROfor more information.

