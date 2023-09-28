NASA Space Apps Taps Meteomatics As Weather Data Provider For 12Th Annual Hackathon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Thousands of NASA Space Apps Challenge Participants Will Use Company's Hyperlocal Weather Data to Address Real-World Problems on Earth and in Space

EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Meteomatics , the weather intelligence and technology company that enables the world's leading companies to accurately forecast the weather's impact on business today announced its partnership with NASA Space Apps for the fourth consecutive year. The company will be the weather data provider for the 2023 NASA International Space Apps Challenge on October 7-8, 2023.Started in 2012, the NASA Space Apps Challenge is the largest annual global hackathon. During the two-day event, thousands of coders, scientists, designers, storytellers, builders, and technologists set out to solve science-related challenges written by NASA experts. Participants from around the world are granted exclusive access to open data from NASA partners like Meteomatics to address issues on Earth and in space.Meteomatics delivers precision weather intelligence and analytics for any coordinate in the world at any time scale. The company's technology collects weather data from its proprietary Meteodrones, sensors and other gathering points to offer the highest accuracy of weather intelligence available–down to street level. NASA Space Apps Challenge participants will have direct access to Meteomatics' weather and climate platform, which enables users to easily access, analyze and visualize real-time and historical weather data to make informed decisions based on the weather.Joining Meteomatics as NASA Space Apps Challenge partners and data collaborators are over 10 Space Agency Partners including the European Space Agency (ESA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Italian Space Agency (ASI) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA). Together, the tools and resources provided by these organizations will help hackathon participants to analyze and understand the interplay between weather and earth systems.“As this year's NASA International Space Apps Challenge participants set out to solve today's challenges across Earth and space, being able to accurately understand and predict weather in real-time will be a major part of the solution,” said Paul Walsh, N.A. CEO of Meteomatics.“We're looking forward to the creativity and problem-solving that Meteomatics' weather data will power at this year's event.”Last year, more than 31,500 registrants from 162 countries and territories participated in the NASA Space Apps Challenge. The 2022 winners created AI and machine learning applications, data models, 3D globes, interactive games and more–all to solve problems currently faced on Earth and in space.More information on the 2023 NASA International Space Apps Challenge can be found here .###About MeteomaticsMeteomatics is a weather intelligence and technology company that enables precision forecasts of the weather's impact on businesses anywhere in the world at any time. More than 450 companies, including Tesla, Swiss Re, Airbus, Toyota, Volkswagen and EDF Energy, rely on Meteomatics for weather data that can significantly impact everything from energy savings, logistics and process automation to risk management and product design. The company's robust approach to weather data collection, modeling, visualization and delivery rivals even the most sophisticated government and commercial services. Its autonomous Meteodrone paired with high-resolution weather models enables granular visibility (down to a single square km) into weather phenomena that are not regularly or accurately observed by traditional weather sensing technology. Meteomatics is headquartered in Switzerland, with local U.S. operations based in Pennsylvania.

