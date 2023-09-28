Author And Intimacy Expert Kristin Casey To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Males in the dating scene can get frustrated and disillusioned. They can have trouble communicating their sexual desires or understanding and fulfilling their partners'. Maybe they have erectile dysfunction, performance anxiety, or difficulty achieving orgasm. They feel unworthy and filled with self-doubt, making them dread the entire dating scene. Whether they' are single, married, divorced, or widowed, sexual difficulties and insecurities can persist, leaving them befuddled as to why it's happening and how to fix it. They want to feel uninhibited and enjoy sex with exuberance but can't for reasons they don't understand. Instead of stumbling blindly through the ins and out of the dating scene and sex life, they can reach out to a top professional to help become a fully sexual being performing better than they ever have.

Kristin Casey is a highly regarded dating and intimacy expert, certified sexuality counselor, Intimacy Coach for men. She is also a published writer and author of the memoir Rock Monster: My Life with Joe Walsh.

A recovered alcoholic and addict, Kristin's expertise was hard earned. In her youth growing up in the punk scene, rock-n-roll scene, and the highly sexualized era of the 1980's her life reads like a steamy novel filled with emotional upheavals. Unapologetic, ballsy, and determined, Kristin experimented openly with her own sexual awakening and candidly shares with us what that was like. Through her incredible experiences she developed a wealth of knowledge and understanding of how past abuse and trauma affects us emotionally and physically. She draws on all her experiences to help clients embrace their inner truth and connect to their authentic sensuality.

Kristin's mesmerizing memoir, Rock Monster: My Life with Joe Walsh, about her turbulent up close and personal, yet highly fraught romance with Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, is an absolute must read. Her next book, Casey Dancer (release date TBD), details her post-Joe quest to overcome fear of intimacy and develop an active and satisfying dating life and eventual healthy, loving relationship.

Today, through her holistic approach, Kristin's work empowers her male clients, helping them tap into their sexual desire and potential, and explore their deepest desires so they can build confidence and find healthy, fulfilling relationships. Kristin describes her experiential therapy as niche and highly specialized.

For one thing, she addresses the importance of healing past traumas to help clients release what's blocking them from true intimacy. That's because inner wounds, or any type of anxiety, stress, shame, and hang-ups, can negatively affect sexual response. Bodies can“shut down” from deep psychological feelings men aren't even aware of it. For instance, if a client is dealing with ED or premature ejaculation it's not always that they are experiencing medical issues, rather it's often partly (and sometimes completely) emotionally based.

Kristin works meticulously with every client for 1 to 6 months, dealing with everything from dating skills, body image, performance anxiety, dating anxiety, entrenched sexual shame, inexperience (lack of sexual skills), dissociation, and more. She encourages and teaches her clients to fully embrace and integrate all parts of themselves: mind, body, and spirit. After working with Kristin, clients see a profound shift in confidence, self-love, and self-compassion.

Her counseling involves physical touch with a hands-on approach. Because everyone is sexually unique, she teaches and guides her clients in the best ways to improve their techniques and offers tips for improved sexual satisfaction, so they start their journey to become better lovers.

Her goal is to help people experience emotional and sexual intimacy with joy, confidence, connection and attunement.

